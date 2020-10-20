HAZEL JANE TYLER-KIRTLEY, 82 of Griffithsville, WV left this world October 16, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was a graduate of Scott High School, and she was retired from Boone County Board of Education. A Christian and member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hallard Tyler and Harry Kirtley, also her parents, Guy and Mamie Holstein and siblings,Melvin, Denzil and Carol.
Survived by her children; Randy (Teresa) Tyler,and Lynn (Richard) Ruby, grandson; Justin (Michelle) Tyler, great grandchildren Garik Tyler and Jessie Tyler, step- children; Bonnie Smith, Dwight Kirtley, and Steve Kirtley, and siblings; Robert, Vada and Mida.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with John Helvey and Mark Ruby officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
