HAZEL JOYCE LEWIS 79, of Charleston, WV, passed away, March 11, 2022.
John 3:16, Joyce knew Jesus and accepted Jesus and goes to join her Lord and Savior. Joyce gave charity and love to all she knew, this beloved trait was most known by her friends, family and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Lewis of Charleston, and an infant daughter, son, Gary W. Lewis, II, father, Lewis Edward Affolter, mother, Edna Lee of Charleston, brothers, Joseph Affolter, Paul Affolter, David Lee Affolter, and sisters, Deloris Andi Mauro, Pauline Carney, and Clara Faye Barton.
Joyce was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1961 and attended the University of Charleston. She lived and served the Charleston community, her entire life in healthcare at Charleston Memorial Hospital for twenty years and at St. Francis Hospital for twenty years, ending her career as the Director of Medical Records and DRG Coordinator.
Joyce is survived by daughter, Robin A. Lewis of Charleston, granddaughter, Jessica Lynette Lewis of Charleston, grandson, Gary W. Lewis, III (Kelsey) of Charleston, granddaughters, Sophie Grace Lewis and Madelyn Rose Lewis of Charleston, brothers, George Affolter of Sarasota, FL, Robert (Vicki) Affolter of Sun City, FL, sisters, Barbara Moss of Panama City Beach, FL, Phyllis J. Henderson, Rosalie Kyle, and Lillian Cookie Ison all of Sarasota, FL.
Friends may leave condolences at Joyce's home or elkfuneralhome.com. A Life Celebration will be in Sarasota, FL in June of 2022. Elk Funeral Home is Honored to serve the Lewis family.