HAZEL LEE (ALDRIDGE) STUMBO, 86, of Fosterville, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022 under Hospice Care at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV. She was born into this world on January 17, 1936, in Wilsondale, WV to the late Frank Aldridge and Easter (Maynard) Aldridge. She was reborn on February 14, 2017, when she accepted Jesus Christ into her heart as her Lord and Savior. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, step grandmother and great step grandmother who loved her family deeply. No words can express how much she will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her four brothers, Willis, Fred, Filmore and George Aldridge and three sisters, Georgia Perry, Dorothy Brumfield and Slena Watts.
Hazel married Everett Stumbo on April 28, 1956 in Inez, KY, who survives her. Married for 65 years, their love for each other grew stronger every year, and their marriage defined what GOD intended a union between man and woman should be. She is also survived by her three sons, Darrell Stumbo and wife, Sheila of Massillon, OH, David Stumbo and wife, Anne, of Newton, NC and Kevin Stumbo and wife, Sandra of Comfort, WV; two sisters, Minnie Jarrell and Brookie Porter of Wayne, WV; her grandson, Brandon Stumbo and wife Christima of Conover, NC; three step grandchildren, Cassi Aliff and husband Jesse, Mikayla Caffro and husband Cody, and Tad Dunn and wife Jilly; great grandson, Ryder Stumbo; great step grandchildren, Addaley, Arielle and Keegan Aliff, Samual Caffro and Millie Dunn as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Hazel was a fantastic homemaker and was well known in the Whitesville community for being an excellent cook. She worked for several local restaurants before she and Everett opened their own restaurant in Pettus, WV, Hazel's Hide-A-Way, which they ran for nearly 20 years before closing in the late 1990's. After closing the restaurant, and until her health began to decline, her and Everett loved to spend long weekends in their camper at the Bull Mountain Bluegrass Campground in Crum, WV, where she would spend as much time in her lawn chair as possible listening to the bluegrass bands and gathering around their campfire in the evenings making memories with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday afternoon, March 7, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV, with Eugene Spurlock, Jr. officiating. Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to Noon and friends may call from Noon to 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider making a donation in Hazel's name to the West VirginiaHospiceCare at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-a-donation/