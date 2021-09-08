MRS. HAZEL LENORA JOHNSON HINKLE, 86, of Mt. Airy passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy. She was born in Kanawha County, WV, on July 13, 1935, to the late Harry H. and Hazel Annalee Phillips Johnson. Mrs. Hinkle was a loving homemaker, and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Terri and Robert "Tony" Fenno, Robin Lynn Burgess; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry "Doug" Johnson, Robert and Donetta Johnson, Sue Johnson; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hinkle was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Hinkle; sons, Douglas Eugene Scarberry, Joey Mark Scarberry; one grandchild, Cynthia Scarberry; brothers, Richard Johnson, James Johnson; a sister-in-law, Rose Johnson. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 8, at 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bud Cameron, and the Rev. Christopher Langham officiating. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Hinkle family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by calling 1-800-227-2345 or on line at American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.