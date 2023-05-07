Thank you for Reading.

Hazel Marie (Casto) Parsons
On May 21st, 1935, HAZEL MARIE CASTO was born at home on the family farm at Willow Grove/Millwood, WV. This land would eventually become the site of Kaiser Aluminum - where she would work for 39 years. Dr. Roy Kessel, her cousin, and nephew of her Grandmother Mary Myrtle Kessel Casto, delivered her and was paid a crate of oranges and a $10 bill.

She was the daughter of Raymond R. and Grace Hartley Casto who preceded her in death along with her brother Lewis R. "Buzz" Casto.

