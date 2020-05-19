Hazel Marie (Wilkinson) Manning

HAZEL MARIE MANNING (WILKINSON), born February 21, 1950, passed peacefully on May 16, 2020, after a hard-fought, courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Many knew her as "Miss Hazel" as she managed and co-owned the Dairy Queen in Charleston and in Montgomery for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Avery Wilkinson and her mother, Rosie Proctor Wilkinson; brothers, Richard and Jackie Butterworth, and her youngest daughter, Melissa Dawn Holloman.
Hazel is survived by the love of her life and companion, Ronald Manning, with whom she lived with and who filled her life with travel and adventure; her sisters, Dorothy Slack (Stephen) and Sheryl Robinson (Timothy); her daughter, Kelli Watson (Chris); her son, Christopher Johnson; grandchildren, Nicole DeBoard, Ericka DeBoard, Turner Holloman, Cobie Johnson, Carissa Paxton, Elizabeth Moore, Layla Moore, one great-granddaughter, Kenzleigh Holloman; along with a host of family and friends.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Michelle, her home health nurse who loved Hazel and made sure her health needs were met. In addition, the family sends special thanks to Dr. Schiano, who treated Hazel from the time she was diagnosed until the end.
Due to the corona virus, the family will have a private ceremony with Pastor Gary Frampton officiating.
