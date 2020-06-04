Hazel Ranson Painter

HAZEL RANSON PAINTER, 99, of Charleston, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Grace Manor Care in Pittsburgh, Pa.

She was born April 19, 1921, in Sissonville, to John and Hallie Ranson. Her husband, O.L. Painter, preceded her in death.

Surviving her in death is her son, John Painter of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandson, Matthew; granddaughters, Kendra (Scales), Hallie (Pons), Kara (Brown) and Paige. She is also survived by her five great - granddaughters.

Hazel was a longtime resident of the South Hills of Charleston. She attended the University of Charleston for her undergraduate and received her Master's of Education from Marshall University. Hazel worked as a teacher and principal of Kanawha County School District from 1941 to 1976.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m., at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville.

