HAZEL RUTH HERDMAN, 85, of Buffalo passed away Saturday February 12, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. She had a wonderful childhood living in the beautiful mountains of Lewisburg with her loving family. She was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and was a member of the New Hope Tabernacle Church in Robertsburg. Hazel was dearly loved by her family and friends.
She was the daughter of the late David Sampson and Lorene Hedrick Sampson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin G. "Tom" Herdman; son, Jerry W. Herdman; sisters, May, Francis, Charlotte and Kate; brothers, Wilber and Worren.
Survivors include her daughters, Tabatha "Tammy" (Bill) Brown of Parkersburg, Sandra L. (Steve) Martin of Buffalo; son, Vernon L. Herdman of Buffalo and his fianc , Becky Knight of Hartford; sister, Betty Sampson of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Casey Brown, Kelsie Brown, Herman Beaver III, Chandler Herdman and Cole Herdman; great grandchildren, Leyton Brown, Gavin Brown, Arlo Brown and Karson Bosley. Hazel is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday February 17, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.