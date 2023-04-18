Thank you for Reading.

Hazel Waveline Blankenship
HAZEL WAVELINE BLANKENSHIP peacefully died on April 12, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona at 96 years of age. She was born in Bandytown, West Virginia on August 28, 1926 to Arnold and Nora Workman.

Hazel was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Christ in Bandytown, West Virginia. She was a homemaker and taught elementary school for a brief time in the 1950's at the prior Mooney Elementary School in Twilight, West Virginia.

