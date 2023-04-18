HAZEL WAVELINE BLANKENSHIP peacefully died on April 12, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona at 96 years of age. She was born in Bandytown, West Virginia on August 28, 1926 to Arnold and Nora Workman.
Hazel was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Christ in Bandytown, West Virginia. She was a homemaker and taught elementary school for a brief time in the 1950's at the prior Mooney Elementary School in Twilight, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton William Blankenship in 2004, then having been married for 59 years. She was also preceded in death by her only sibling, Darlo Jarrell (aka Workman and Ellis) in 1992.
Surviving members of Hazel's family include her only child, Danny C. Blankenship, MD and his wife Nancy who live in Peoria, Arizona; her grandson Gregory Allen Bratton who lives in Savannah, Georgia; her granddaughter Leigh Ann Stapinski, her husband Derek Alan Stapinski, their daughter Riley Jane, and their son Mason Chester who all live in Phoenix, Arizona; and her grandson Clayton Joseph (CJ) Blankenship, his wife Claudia Mendoza Blankenship, and their fraternal twins due in July who all live in Miami Lakes, Florida.
As per Hazel's wishes, she will have a brief graveside service next to her husband Clayton's grave at 2 p.m. on Wednesday April 19, 2023 at the hillside Mid Ferrell Cemetery just down the hollow from Bandytown. Mr. Tim Bailey will preside over the service.
There will be no preceding funeral or wake.
Arrangements are being made with Handley Funeral Home in Danville, West Virginia. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.