HEATHER DAWN CORMICAN, 40, of Charleston WV passed away April 27, 2021 at St. Marys Hospital, Huntington, WV.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alexis Nicole Cormican.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Cormican, of Charleston,WV; daughter, Victoria Dawn Cormican; sons, Daniel Cormican, Jr. and Matthew David Cormican; father, Jospeh Ellison; mother and step father, Pamela and Paul Darring; grandson, Adian Cormican; sister, Nicole Evans; mother in law, Martha Cormican; nephew, Gabrieal Isaac Evans; and aunt and uncle, Wanda and Thomas Hurley.
She was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, South Hills Patriots Football Association, and a homemaker.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 Handley Funeral Home Danville, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
