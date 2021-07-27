HELEN ANN JOHNSON, age 92, of Hugheston died July 24, 2021. She was born September 4, 1928 at Eagle and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bertha Tucker Hess. She was a member of the Church of God and a dedicated Sunday school teacher for 55 years and she will be sadly missed.
Surviving: son Gary Johnson Sr. and his wife Doris of Dunbar; grandson Gary Johnson Jr. and wife Christena Johnson of Lexington, KY; grandson Kevin and wife Erica Johnson of Kenna and three great-grand daughters Leanna Johnson Depriest, Lauren and Lindsey Johnson; sister Nettie Creen of Swansborow, SC.
Service be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28 at the Chapel of Montgomery Memorial Park at London with Rev. David Trauffer officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial park. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com