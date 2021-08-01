HELEN BERNADINE HUDNALL 85, of Glasgow passed away July 28, 2021 at MeadowBrook Acres. She was born June 19, 1936. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Quince D. and Hazel Simms Hudnall as well as 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are sister, Pearl Barton; sister-in-law Agnes Hudnall; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their utmost gratitude to the staff at MeadowBrook Acres for the love, care and compassion given to Bernadine throughout her time there. She loved each of you!
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Monday August 2, 2021 with visitation at 12 to 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove with Pastor Frank Goff officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Hudnall family.