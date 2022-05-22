HELEN BRAGG SINGLETON, 94, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully at The Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit on April 2, 2022. Born in Lansing, WV on July 8, 1927, Helen grew up in the coal mining community of Winona. Helen was the youngest of eight children born to John Samuel and Lillie Jane McClung Bragg. She was a graduate of Nuttall High School in Lookout, WV, and attended Concord College before moving to Charleston where she later met and married George W. Singleton.
Helen was a faithful member of Village Chapel Presbyterian Church where she participated in the Women's Group for many years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and was kind to everyone. Known for her quick wit and spontaneous humor, she kept family and friends laughing no matter the situation. Helen will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
In addition to her parents and all her siblings, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George W. Singleton, and granddaughter, Emily Jeanne Salisbury.
She is survived by her children, George W. Singleton II (Jackie), Ann Kautz (Jim), Patti Salisbury (Howard) all of Charleston, WV, and Jeff Singleton (Paula) of Springfield, VA; grandsons David Salisbury (Chelsea Andes) of Brooklyn, NY, Nathan and Hayden Singleton of Springfield, VA, and George A. Singleton of Charleston; sister-in-law, Arbutus Bragg, of Lookout, WV, and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to HospiceCare, who provided support and compassion in her final days; to her loyal caregivers, Connie Casto, Brenda Fowler and Rose Hughes for their companionship and comfort; and to the entire staff at The Ridgemont for four years of wonderful care, kindness, love, laughter and friendship.
A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11 a.m., at Village Chapel Presbyterian Church. For visitation, friends may call one hour prior to the start of the service.
The family suggests contributions in Helen's memory be made to HospiceCare (https://www.hospicecarewv.org), 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536; to Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3818 Venable Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304; or to a charity of your choice.
Barlow-Bonsall has been entrusted with the arrangements.