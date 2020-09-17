Mrs. HELEN CARUTHERS GOTHARD, 93, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Vadie Caruthers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Harold and children Mark and Anna Marie Gothard.
Helen was a life long resident of Poca where her parents owned and operated The Caruthers Store on Main Street. She was a 1945 Graduate of Poca High School. She played the cymbals in the band and played basketball.
Upon graduation she attended business school in Charleston and then worked for 12 years at Monsanto as a secretary in the shipping department. She was working the day of the terrible 1957 explosion at the plant.
Helen was a member and very active at Poca Baptist Church. A church her great grandfather helped found. She played the piano for the church for over 70 years. There she met the new choir director and future husband Harold who had moved to town to become the Poca High Band director.
Up until 6 months ago Helen attended services regularly and on Wednesday nights, with Harold at her side, would play a couple of hymns on the piano.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends
Special thanks to Joe and Dianna Patton and daughters Jamie Chapman and Ashley Garcia for their help and support. Also special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
A tribute to the life of Helen will be at 1 p.m., Saturday at Poca Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Moore and Pastor Jim Butcher officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in Saint Albans.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service on Saturday (12-1 p.m.) at the church.
