Helen Christine Ries
HELEN CHRISTINE RIES of Cross Lanes, West Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Helen was born on April 4, 1953, in Baltimore, MD to the late Roland A. Ries and Ilona Reichl Ries. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eduard and Hedwig Gabriel Reichl and Lauritz and Margaret Munch Ries. She is survived by her two brothers, Lawrence (Lynn) Ries of Rockville, MD and Daniel (Nancy) Ries of Belmont, MA; her nieces Robin Ries (Michael) Bova of Arlington, MA and Cynthia Ries (David) Reuter of Lexington, MA; her nephews Paul Ries (Livia Hirsch-Shell) of Glendale, CA, and Philip Ries of Seattle, WA; one great niece and five great nephews; her beloved horse, Babe, and cats Powder Puff and Marco.

She lived in Baltimore until 1963 when she moved to Silver Run, MD. After attending Westminster High School in Westminster, MD, she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV. Later in her career, she received a Master of Science in Occupational Health & Safety from Marshall University in Huntington, WV.

