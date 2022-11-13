HELEN CHRISTINE RIES of Cross Lanes, West Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Helen was born on April 4, 1953, in Baltimore, MD to the late Roland A. Ries and Ilona Reichl Ries. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eduard and Hedwig Gabriel Reichl and Lauritz and Margaret Munch Ries. She is survived by her two brothers, Lawrence (Lynn) Ries of Rockville, MD and Daniel (Nancy) Ries of Belmont, MA; her nieces Robin Ries (Michael) Bova of Arlington, MA and Cynthia Ries (David) Reuter of Lexington, MA; her nephews Paul Ries (Livia Hirsch-Shell) of Glendale, CA, and Philip Ries of Seattle, WA; one great niece and five great nephews; her beloved horse, Babe, and cats Powder Puff and Marco.
She lived in Baltimore until 1963 when she moved to Silver Run, MD. After attending Westminster High School in Westminster, MD, she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV. Later in her career, she received a Master of Science in Occupational Health & Safety from Marshall University in Huntington, WV.
Helen spent over 32 years in the chemical industry as a laboratory technologist. She began her career as a laboratory assistant with the West Virginia State Hygienic Laboratory followed by several years as a sanitarian for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. In 1978, she started her work in the chemical industry as a lab technician for Union Carbide Corporation and then later as an Industrial Hygiene Technician with Rhone-Poulenc. She returned to Union Carbide in 1989 at the Institute, West Virginia plant, for 12 years as a Senior Laboratory Technician. In 2001, she became a senior research technologist with the Dow Chemical Corporation in West Virginia and spent the last 4 years with Dow in Freeport, Texas, retiring in 2013 to West Virginia.
Helen's life was only partially defined by her work career. Helen had many passions, and she had the gift of easily making friends everywhere she worked and lived. After going to college in West Virginia, she fell in love with the unspoiled natural beauty of the "Almost Heaven" state and its wonderful people. She strongly encouraged everyone to move to West Virginia to enjoy it as much as she did.
She loved and cared for animals and owned horses since she was a teenager. She bought her beautiful Arabian horse, Babe, in Texas. She adored cats and owned many of them. After she retired, she began dedicating much of her volunteer time at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association of Charleston, WV where she was committed to saving the lives of animals through sheltering, adoption, foster care, spay, and neuter programs, cruelty prevention, and community outreach. She also had a great passion for the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking, skiing, golfing, camping and the beauties of wild, wonderful West Virginia. Helen was an active member of the Kanawha Ski Club, the Kanawha Trail Club and enjoyed many adventures in her travels to Africa, Canada, Ireland and throughout the US.
Helen became a Christian Scientist and joined the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Charleston, WV. She became very active in the church community and built her life around her faith and her many wonderful friends in the congregation.
The Ries family thanks all her wonderful friends and neighbors in Maryland, Texas and West Virginia for the love and care they showered on Helen. They made her life blessed with riches beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, Hubbard Hospice House, or the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Charleston, WV.
A memorial service for her friends and family will be announced and held in Charleston at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. There is an option to sign up for email updates about the memorial service on their website as well as a link to share memories, comments, and pictures.