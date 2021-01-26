On Saturday, January 23, 2021 we lost one of Earths greatest treasurers, our mother, grandmother and sister HELEN COOK ELLISON 84 of New Haven, WV, born in Madison, WV May 9, 1936, joined her precious loves in heaven and saw the face of God.
She was a devoted Christian, well read in the Bible, and loved her family dearly. Her home was often the hub of family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Tressie Cook; husband, Doug Stover Ellison; daughters, Lynn Marlene Ellison and Connie Beth Ellison; brother, Tommy Cook; sisters; Mary Ella Williams, Leona Mann, Ova Pugh; and son in law Jesse Huff.
She is survived by her brother, Willie Cook of Middleport, OH; daughters, Peggy Huff of New Haven, and Lois (Tom) Pritt of Beverly, WV; her grandsons, Doug Huff of New Haven, WV and Grant Huff of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Stephanie (Danny) Hickman of Elizabeth, WV and great grandchildren, Hunter Hickman and Jordan Hickman of Elizabeth, WV.
She was the 1954 valedictorian of Sharples High School and top graduate of the 1982 nursing class of Buckeye Hills in Rio Grande, Ohio. Her 20 year nursing career exemplified her service to others, for she meticulously furnished compassion, devotion and love to all her patients.
She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 9926 Auxiliary in Mason, WV.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask, and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the fami- ly@www.handleyfh.com