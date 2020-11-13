HELEN COOPER, 84 of Winifrede died November 11, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital.
She was a retired supervisor from the CAMC Dietary Department and was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by Husband, Donald Eugene Cooper Sr., son; Donald E. Cooper Jr., parents; Patsy and Belle Smith Lutsy and siblings; Ritchie, Arthur, Gene, Patsy and Lonnie Lutsy, Martha Little and Lorene "Choe" Kirk.
Surviving; daughter, Kathy (Charles) Baxter of Charleston, grandchildren, Erica (Daniel) Hudson of Glasgow, Jennifer (Aaron) Cantley of Ronda, Cindy (Shane) Hudnall of Kanawha City, seven great grandchildren and siblings, Bob Lutsy and Sue Elkins.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Monday November 16 Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Rev. Bart Hodel officiating. There will be no visitation.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.