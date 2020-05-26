HELEN CORENE MATHES, 88, of Cowen, passed away May 24, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Morris Funeral Home, Cowen. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until time of service. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.
Funerals for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Adkins, Jason - Noon, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Adkins, Joyce - 2 p.m., Noah White Cemetery, Bim.
Anderson, Harold - 2 p.m., Rock Creek Community Church.
Bailes, Beatrice - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Dotson, Sheila - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Dunlap, Richard - 1 p.m., Lively Cemetery, Sod.
Fahlgren, H. Smoot - 1:30 p.m., Mt. Olivet Cemetery; also streaming live, see obituary.
Griffith, Zachary - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Harris Jr., Everette - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park.
Pendry, James - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Sneed Jr., Clifford - Noon, Cornerstone Community Church, Malden.
Tye, Catherine - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Williams, Glenna - 11 a.m., Williams Cemetery, Whitewater Road.
Womack, Timothy - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.