Helen Delores Shank Fox
Mrs. HELEN DELORES SHANK FOX, 85 years and 7 days, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020, at home.
Helen was a Christian wife, mother and nana. She was a resident of Eleanor for 72 years and a forever faithful assistant to Coach Joe Fox. She is a former member of Eleanor Homemakers Club and First Baptist Church of Eleanor. She is a former PTA President and head of the homeroom mothers at George Washington Elementary School. Helen was one of the first kindergarten aides in Putnam County at George Washington Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Mr. Joseph W. Fox; parents, Charles E. and Beulah Shank; step-mom, Laura Shank; grandmother, Effie F. Adamson; brothers, Clarence and Charles Shank; and sister, Beulah Parsons.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Debra Kay Shutts and husband Bruce, and Terry Lynn Riffle and husband Clark, both of Eleanor; grandchildren, Joseph Herdman and wife Kelly Jo of Eleanor, Miranda Herdman and fianc Dhalton of Hurricane, Drew Angle and wife Hannah of Poca, Andrew Riffle of Eleanor, Beth Ann Riffle of Eleanor, and Travis Riffle and wife Breanna of Hurricane; great - grandchildren, Emmy Jo Herdman of Eleanor, Lilleigh Brimmer of Eleanor and Kyson Caldwell of Hurricane; special children, Kenneth Allison, Amber Allison, Jody Kaiser, Denise Goddard and Lisa Warner; and special caregiver, Mariah Handley.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their love and support in mom's final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to George Washington Middle School Girls Athletics Program.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Helen Fox will be 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor, with Pastor David Johns officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Fox family.