HELEN DOUGLAS SCHOONOVER, 96, of Winfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Schoonover.
Helen is survived by her children, Kay Christy and husband Glenn, Linda Spencer and husband Edward and Kevin Schoonover and wife Jill; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.