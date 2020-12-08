HELEN ELIZABETH JONES 90 of Lewisburg formally of Charleston passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Helen was born April 9, 1930 at Ronceverte to the late Jess Edward and Mary Ridgeway Jones.
Helen graduated from the Charleston General Nursing School and was a retired LPN for CAMC General Trauma Center with 39 years of service. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. Always sending cards for each event and was always putting others before herself. She will be greatly missed.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Smith, Louise Magnum, Janice Welch; brother, Richard L. Jones; special niece, Jane Brumfield.
Survivors include a brother, Ralph Edward Jones and wife Lommie of Richmand, Va and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Emory Hanna officiating. There will be no visitation
