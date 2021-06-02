Thank you for Reading.

HELEN F. MORGAN CRAFTON, 80 of Pax, WV passed away May 29th, 2021, at Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley, WV with her family by her side. Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Williams Cemetery at the Cripple Fly Ranch.

