HELEN F. MORGAN CRAFTON, 80 of Pax, WV passed away May 29th, 2021, at Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley, WV with her family by her side. Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Williams Cemetery at the Cripple Fly Ranch.
