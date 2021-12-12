HELEN F. SMITH of Dunbar departed this life peacefully on December 6, 2021, while in Hospice care.
She was born in Sissonville, WV, in 1923 to the late Dr. H.H. Fisher and Ruby H. Fisher. She attended Union District (Dunbar) High School, graduated from West Virginia University, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Helen met her husband, Joseph A. Smith, in Dunbar; they married in November of 1945. They moved to Morgantown for Joe to finish his undergraduate degree at West Virginia University and then to Richmond , Virginia, where he attended Medical College of Virginia.
Returning to Dunbar, Helen, after a teaching for a couple of years at Thomas Jefferson Junior High, helped build the medical practice that Dr. Joe purchased from his father-in-law, Dr. H.H. Fisher. That practice has evolved over the years into what is today, Dunbar Medical Associates. The Smith family is grateful for the care of the DMA family and in particular, Dr. John Lily, Nancee Barnett, and Teresa, who have provided wonderful care to our mother over the past 20+ years.
Helen was an active member of her community. She was the choir director of Humphreys Memorial Methodist Church for 23 years. She was an active member and past president of the following organizations: Dunbar Woman's Club, Kanawha Medical Auxiliary and Kanawha County Public Library, where she was the first female board chair. She vigorously and successfully worked to establish a library for the City of Dunbar, which opened in 1977. She used her Dunbar Public Library card regularly until the end and hosted a book club at her cherished library for many years. She was made a Paul Harris Fellow in 2009. Helen owned and managed a number of apartments in Dunbar for the past 50+ years, proving to be a kind and compassionate landlord.
Joe and Helen were active members of Berry Hills Country Club and she was a stalwart supporter of her husband in his service to West Virginia State Medical Association, West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians, Kanawha Medical Society, and as West Virginia Delegate to the American Medical Association.
Mrs. Smith, as she was known in the community, was an excellent wife, mother, mother-in-law and friend. After the death of Dr. Joe, she continued to live a full life hosting many dinners, baking pecan pies and pound cakes for the church, Woman's Club, or for any occasion; and filling in for bridge whenever called upon. She was active in several book clubs and continued to be an enthusiastic reader and puzzle worker throughout her life. Her door was always open to friends and neighbors and had a constant stream of visitors. She lived fully and appreciated every new day, even as she continued to lose her circle of friends.
The family would like to again thank the staff at Dunbar Medical Associates, Sharon Toler and Carla Pring for helping her while at home, the caring, attentive staff at the Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit and Hospice Care WV, which provided excellent end of life care for our mother.
Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Smith, MD, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. H.H. Fisher, and stepmother, Ethel Fisher, a number of aunts and uncles and her best friend Sylvia Mallory.
She is survived by her children, Joe and his wife, Liz, of Raleigh, NC; Jim of Cary, NC and Mary Elisabeth Eckerson and her husband, Bruce, of Charleston, WV. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Jay Smith (Melinda) of Minneapolis, MN; Matthew Smith (Juliana) of Wilmington, NC; Betty Reavis, Conway, SC; Jamie Smith (Blair) of Wilmington, NC; Zack Smith of Conway, SC, 3 great grandchildren and her friend, Ruth Fleetwood, of Tarboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that loving support be directed to Hospice of WV, Kanawha County Public Library Foundation, Dunbar United Methodist Church, Rea of Hope or a charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 18, at 2 p.m., at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, WV. Visitation will be held immediately after the service in Mathes Hall on the church grounds.
Keller Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.kellerfuneralhome.net.