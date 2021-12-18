HELEN FAYE JARRELL 96 of Foster, WV, passed away December 16, 2021 with family by her side.
She was born June 8, 1925 to the late Dewey Blankenship and Ida Stollings.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Denver Jarrell.
She was a member of the Rock Creek Church of Christ. She loved to work in her flowers and take care of her family.
She is survived by her seven children; Helen Baldwin and Judy Cabell of Foster, WV, Shirley Hill of Chapmanville, Gail(James) Nelson of Hewett, WV, Teresa Jarrell of Peytona, WV, Kennie Jarrell of Foster, WV, and Dennis Jarrell of Monroe NC, grandchildren; Kimberly McClure, Heather Pettry, Lt Col. Jayson Cabell, Derek Cabell, Nikki Bell, and Joshua Nelson, great grandchildren; Rachel Gilson, Justin McClure, William Pettry, Carlee Pettry, Hailey Cabell, Abbey and Ally Cabell, Jayla Dameron, Kaleigh Dameron, Zayden Smith, Jasper Cabell and Aurelia Cabell, great great grandchildren; Jaxton Backus, Ricky Backus, Kyrie Washington, and Theo Gibson.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Gary Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery, Low Gap, Madison, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Covid guidelines will be observed.