HELEN FRANCISCO, 79, of Tyler Mountain, passed away on October 28, 2020 from Dementia/ Alzheimer's.
Helen retired from BB&T and was an avid fan of WVU and Marshall football. She loved all her family and friends and was equally loved by them in return.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Jane McClanahan and Daniel Shirley Bailey; 11 siblings; and her son, Carl Ray "C.R."
Helen is survived by her devoted husband, Carl Ray Francisco, two loving sons, Mark (Pam) and Todd (Mary); her adoring grandchildren, Shannon, Jason, Kyle, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Lakyn, Marshall, Cassidy, Danielle, Jennifer and John; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Lucas, Aden, Chloe and Jonah.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Bishop Gordon Ford officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Care, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.