HELEN HALL PARSONS, 85, of Charleston, formerly of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Sheila, where she had been residing since the fall of 2021.
Our mom grew up in the Spring Hill, South Charleston area and graduated from South Charleston High School class of 1953 at the age of 16. She moved to St. Albans in 1965 where she lived until 2012. At that time, she moved to Charleston to be close to her daughter Lisa. She attended West Virginia State College. She was a homemaker. She attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Helen loved writing poetry, which was always about faith and family. She also loved reading and watching old TV reruns of Andy Griffith and the Waltons and never missed an episode of Jeopardy. Her greatest joy was being mom, helping out with her grandchildren, and being with family. She really enjoyed watching the horses and dogs from the front porch swing.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Hall and Clara Hall Mullins, her son-in-law, Michael D. Trader and her grandson, Seth Michael Trader.
Helen is survived by her sons, Mike (Matina) of Scott Depot, Patrick (Renie) of Bluffton, SC and her daughters Sheila Trader and Lisa Lawson (Bruce), of Charleston. Sisters Anna Hall Rucker of Middleburg, FL and Ruth Hall Spradling and brother-in-law Alan Spradling of St. Albans. Grandchildren Clint Parsons, Austin and Lucas Parsons, Haley Lucas, Lesley Robinson (Eric) and Noah and Josie Lawson. Great grandchildren Chloe and Chace Parsons and Adaline Lucas. Also survived by her former husband and close friend, Carl Parsons.
Special thanks to Hospice Care especially Kim Cyrus, Jennifer Kirsch and Brooke Boggess.
Services will be Saturday, 2 p.m. January 8th at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave. SW, St. Albans, WV 25177 with visitation one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest beside her parents and grandparents at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Officiating will be Pastors Mike Hager and John White.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W. Charleston, WV 25312 or Faith Missionary Baptist Church, P. O Box 346, St. Albans, WV 25177 will be greatly appreciated.
Service will live streamed at fmbcwv.org or on Facebook at Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.