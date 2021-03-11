HELEN HERRALD WENTZ, 87 gained her heavenly wings March 6, 2021.
Helen was born March 27, 1934 in Campbells Creek, WV, the daughter of Reverend James and Ella Herrald, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Gordon Wentz, Sr, her son Kenneth Gordon Wentz, Jr, a sister Naomi Herrald Bracken, and a brother James Herrald.
Helen is survived by her son, James "Jimmy" Herrald Wentz, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Wentz of Marmet, grandchildren Nicholas, Dylan and Dawson Wentz, all of Marmet, Allison Mitchell (Michael Edwards) of Campbells Creek and great grandchildren Katie and Kendon Mitchell of Campbells Creek. She is also survived by a sister, Joyce White and a brother Joe Herrald, both of Waynesboro, VA, sisters-in-law Gloria Wentz Norman of Campbells Creek and Helen Wentz of Ohio, brothers-in-law Clarence Wentz of Pinch, WV and Dennis Wentz of South Carolina, special niece Vanessa Bracken Myers of Campbells Creek and many other nieces and nephews.
Helen was a 1951 graduate of Dupont High School. In 1954, she married the love of her life, Kenny, and they resided in the house where she grew up. Helen worked at Beneficial Finance Company as a loan officer for 25 years until she retired. She then went back to work at Charleston National Bank as a collector for 15 years. She was a faithful member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek and also a member of the local Red Hat Society; she loved hosting the meetings at her home and decorating for the appropriate holiday.
Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her boys and enjoyed spoiling them as best she could. She was also an amazing grandmother. Her home where she lived for 80 years is filled with pictures of her sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and baker, known for her chocolate candy and for singing, "Peanut, peanut butter" when her peanut butter candy was done.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
