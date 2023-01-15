Thank you for Reading.

Helen Herring
SYSTEM

HELEN HERRING, 88, of Elkview, WV, passed away peacefully January 5, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

She was born March 8, 1934 in Masontown, WV, the daughter of Guido and Tressa Soccorsi. She was one of seven children. In 1953 she married her loving husband Jim Herring.

Tags

Recommended for you