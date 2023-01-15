HELEN HERRING, 88, of Elkview, WV, passed away peacefully January 5, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born March 8, 1934 in Masontown, WV, the daughter of Guido and Tressa Soccorsi. She was one of seven children. In 1953 she married her loving husband Jim Herring.
Helen was a stay at home mother until 1970, when she went to work as a school cook at Elkview Elementary, Elk Center, and Elkview Middle School until she retired in 2001. She loved her job as a cook and made many friends in her time working. She attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Elkview.
Everyone that came to know Helen became a friend. If you knew her, you know that she was a loving, caring, and selfless lady who always took care of her family, friends and neighbors. Every year she would make hundreds of Christmas cookies for those around her. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were delivered from her to neighbors along with a hefty assortment of the cookies she loved to bake. It was something everyone looked forward to.
She is survived by her sister Eleanor Pawlak, daughters Charlene Herring and Paulette Graham (David Graham), son Jim Herring, grandchildren Josh Graham, Jared Crawley, Cara Crawley, Jessica Graham, David Dabiri, great grandchildren, Presleigh Massoglia, Kingston Jarvis, Dallas Crawley, Madelyne Moales and Harper Jarvis.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded on death by husband Jim Herring, daughter Candice Herring and brothers Albert, Rudolph, Junior, Alfred, and Frank Soccorsi.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson's Disease research at WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute at 33 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:30 - 2 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.