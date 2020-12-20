Helen Jane White

HELEN JANE BENCH WHITE, 87 years young. Born at Fola, WV on July 17, 1933, resided in Teays Valley, gained her Wings, on December 13, 2020 in the early hours went to be with Our Heavenly Father.
She traveled a lot, talking to everybody she met. Everywhere she went she always made a friend or 2 to brag about her children and grandchildren. She was loved by so many. There wasn't a person who she met who could forget her. She was loved so much by her family.
She is proceeded in death by Her parents Frank and Goldie Bench, sisters Norma Estep and Betty Bess, brother Franklin Bench Jr. She leaves behind 5 children, Howard (Buddy) Hughes of Tenn., Peggy (Jeff) Kemp of Clermont, Fl, Robin Hughes of Rush, Ky, Terry (Cindy) Hughes of Hephzibah, Ga, and Missie (Salvatore) Gulizia of Murphy, NC. She had 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Sisters were Joyce Foster, Emma Adkins, Shelia Bench and Rosemary Vernati. Brothers Paul and Robert Bench.
The family will have a private ceremony at Sunset Cemetery in Fola, WV.