HELEN JARRETT, 79, of Charleston, WV passed away suddenly on January 26, 2021.
She survived by her devoted husband Walter Jarrett, her loving daughter; Tara and husband Ronald Ward, and her beautiful grandchildren Michael and Kristin Ward.
Mom you will forever be in my heart, and like you always tell me; "I love you to the moon and back"!! Mom this poem reminds me of you and what you would tell Dad and I.
Remember Me Remember me with smiles not tears, for all the joy through all the years. Recall the closeness that was ours, A love as sweet as fragrant flowers. Don't dwell on thoughts that cause you pain, We will see each other once again. I am at peace try to believe, It was my time I had to leave. But "what a view" I have from here, I see your face, I feel you near, I follow you throughout the day, You're not alone along the way. And when God calls you you will be, Right by my side right here with me. Till then, I'll wait by heaven's door, We'll be united forevermore!! -Author Unknown