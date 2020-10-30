HELEN JEAN DOMINGO, 80, of Charleston, formerly of Boomer died on Wednesday, October 28 at home in the presence of family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked for C & P Telephone in Montgomery before transferring to Charleston and working another 17 years for Verizon. She was a member of St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer. Jean was preceded in death by her parents William Ernest "Jim" and Helen Jordan Beaver.
Surviving husband of 59 years, Paul F Domingo, Sr, children, Frank and Donna of Boomer and Anthony and Janet of Charleston. Grandchildren: Garth Domingo, Brittany Domingo, Sammi Robbins and Scott Hannigan and Madison and Chris Tucker. Great grandchildren; Rayne, Dani, Branson and Kasyn. Sister, Pat and Lew Gordon of CA and sister in law Rosalee and Sherman Bobbitt of GA. Many nieces, nephews and also several godchildren.
In keeping with her wishes no flowers are needed, please make a donation to a local food pantry or local animal shelter in her honor.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow with Fr. Leon Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial garden.
Due to State Guidelines, please wear a mask.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com