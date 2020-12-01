Helen Jean Hatcher

HELEN JEAN CRITES HATCHER, 92, of Dunbar, died Friday, November 27, after a long illness.
She was a 1946 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and 65 year resident of Dunbar. Helen was a longtime member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and served in many capacities there. She dearly missed seeing her church family regularly over the last few years due to declining health. We are comforted knowing she is now reunited in heaven with family and many friends who had gone before her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, O.W. "Bud" Hatcher; parents, Eathel and Maude Fisher Crites; and brother, LeRoy Crites.
She is survived by her sons, Dave Hatcher (Kim) of Dunbar, Larry Hatcher (Ellen) of Saginaw, MI, and Craig Hatcher of Dunbar; granddaughters, Nikki Hatcher Fowler (Kenny) of Raleigh, NC, Meredith Hatcher Taylor (Brandon) of Wake Forest, NC; step-granddaughter, Tara Stone (Ron) of Moneta, VA; step-grandson, Blake Wickline (Claudia) of Brick, NJ; great-granddaughters, Quinn Fowler, Hannah Kate Fowler, Addie Taylor, Avery Taylor; and step-great-grandchildren, Trace Stone and Liam and Mila Wickline.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Lilly, the staff at Dunbar Medical Associates, and Dr. James Pettit and his staff for their care and compassion given over many years. The family would also like to thank the staff of Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston for their compassionate care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public service at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dunbar United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.