HELEN JEAN MORRIS, 87, of Charleston passed away after a short illness, Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home with her husband by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Collie & Leona Jennings Teel and her brother, Jimmie Jennings.
Helen was a loving daughter, wife, and aunt. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and was always ready to watch and cheer for her Cincinnati Reds games. She worked for the Dept. of Natural Resources and retired after twenty plus years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Morris; niece, Lisa (David) Haynes; nephews, Pastor Kevin (Tonya) Jennings and Andrew (Amy) Pauley; sister-in-law, Joyce Saunders; and several great nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will begin 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 13. 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Kevin Jennings officiating. Burial will follow after the service at the cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:30 - 12 pm at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
