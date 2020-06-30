HELEN JEAN WALDRON, 71, of Cross Lanes, WV, departed this life, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, WV.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary, grandson, Wyatt A. Ocampo, parents, Dayton & Freda Ulbrich Lovejoy, brother, Donald Lovejoy and sister and brother-in-law Veda Christine and Jim Campbell.
Helen was a loving wife and mother and she is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Tony) Ocampo of Lexington, KY, and Jennifer (Stephen) Butta of Alum Creek, WV, four grandchildren, Dustin (Briana) Crisp, Stephen Butta, Victoria and Hillary Ocampo, great-granddaughter, Rosalie Crisp and sister, Linda Canterbury.
Graveside service will be 1 pm Thursday, July 2, at Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek, with Pastor David Mitchell officiating. There will be a walk through visitation from noon to 1 p.m. at Curry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV.