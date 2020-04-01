Helen "Jenny" White

HELEN VIRGINIA "JENNY" WHITE, 83, of Bim, passed away on March 29, 2020. A private family service will be held at Bim Freewill Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, with a private viewing for family. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.

