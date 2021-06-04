HELEN JONES TAYLOR, 90, of Asheboro, NC departed this life Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born August 23, 1930 in Stark, WV. She will be reunited with her parents, the late Dorothy and Willard Price; her deceased siblings, first husband Robert Jones Sr., second husband Henry Taylor, son Timothy Jones, daughter, Drema May, grandchildren Jesse Mayhorn, Angela Jones and Christy Carol, and great-grandchildren Chad Ball, Arri Ball, and Alma Jones.
She is survived by her son, Robert Jones Jr.; her daughters, Carol (Roy) Ball, Kathy (Curtis) Mayhorn, Judy Dixon-Kimbler, and Teresa (Steve Tabor); daughter-in-law, Rhonda Jones; and son-in-law, Ray May. Helen had a host of 25 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 28 great -great grandchildren.
She was a retired seamstress. She loved crocheting, cooking, canning, quilting and fishing. She was the matriarch of her family. She was a member of the Monclo Sharples Church of God for many years before moving to NC where she transferred her membership to the South Asheboro Church of God in Asheboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home for Children, Asheboro Church of God, 4640 US South 220, Asheboro, NC 27205.
Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Pastor Joe Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Jones Jr., Roy Ball, Curtis Mayhorn, Steve Tabor and Ray May. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the funeral home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
