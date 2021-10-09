Helen Kathryn Vinson Hicks

HELEN KATHRYN VINSON PATRICK HICKS, 95 of Charleston passed away Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Marmet Center, Marmet.
Helen was born in Logan County on October 8, 1925 to the late John Wallace and Leatha Johnson Vinson. She was a retired School Teacher with Kanawha County Board of Education having taught at Piedmont Elementary and a member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter B. Patrick and John Hicks; sons, Wally and Austin Patrick; sisters, Jean Sizemore and Ruth Brown; brother, Frank Vinson; grandson, Keith Patrick.
Surviving are her sons, Mark (Allison) Patrick and Jerry Patrick; daughters, Edwina (Ronnie) Strickland and Jackie (Jimmy) Steele; daughter in law, Carolyn (Austin) Patrick; 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday October 11, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The Committal Service will be held at 2 p.m., at the Patrick Family Cemetery, Olive Hill, KY.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic, at the request of the Patrick Family and the Funeral Home, we asked that if you plan to attend the funeral services please wear a face mask.