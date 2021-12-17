HELEN KAY (STRAIGHT) WHITE, 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Mountain View Care Center, Ripley, following a brief illness.
She was born June 7, 1936, in Reader, WV, a daughter of the late James and Dana (Roberts) Straight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Wesley White and brother, Elden G. Straight.
Helen was a 1954 graduate of Sissonville High School. She had worked as a Telephone Operator for C&P Telephone for several years and then as a custodian for Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church where she was also a member. Helen enjoyed sewing, collecting cookbooks, cooking, and working with flowers.
Survivors include her children, Mark White (Jill) of Matthews, NC, Lisa Saranczak (Jim) of Bradenton, FL; brothers, James Straight, William Straight; sisters, Shirley Larch, Patricia Jordan, Marilyn Wilson, Donna Green, Linda Erwin, Sharon Kinder; grandchildren, Melissa White, Amanda White, Nicholas Saranczak and one great granddaughter, Kayleigh Taylor.
Service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m. until time of service on Sunday, at the funeral home.