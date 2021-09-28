HELEN LEE NIDA, 92, of Elkview, went to her Heavenly home, Saturday, September 25, 2021, after a long battle with dementia, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
Helen was born Feb. 2, 1929 in Putney, WV. She enjoyed her flowers and her garden, usually she had a good harvest of vegetables and gave away the excess to friends and family, then canned the rest. She also enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren come visit, especially during holidays. During her summers she loved going to Myrtle Beach, camping and attending outdoor gospel concerts at Mt. Nebo. In the winter months she could be found by the fire keeping her warm until the spring came again. Helen lived a long productive life while enjoying all that God had given her. She fought a good fight, she finished her course, she kept the faith.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Damon O. Proctor; second husband, James Daris Nida; daughter, Gloria Smith; parents, Charles, Beula, and Lilly Kennedy; and grandchild, Amanda Dawn Smith.
Helen is survived by her children, La Verne (Ken) Tignor, Michael (Betty) Fairon Proctor, Marty (Becky) Proctor of Marietta, OH, and Kelly (Don) White of Winfield; grandchildren, Crystal Smith Miller, LeAnn Murray Ruddle, Alex Murray, Jamie (Tina) Proctor, Whitney (Isaac) Eastwood, and Morgan (Neil) Copeland; and great grandchildren, William Miller, Miranda Miller, Waylon Murray, Breckyn Murray, Wyatt Ruddle, Layne Ruddle, Isabella Proctor, Isabella White, Coleton Eastwood, Cooper Eastwood, Creed Eastwood, Carleigh Eastwood, and Audrey Copeland
A service will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie L. Nida officiating. Burial will follow at Clendenin Memorial Park, Clendenin.
Visitation will begin at noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 29.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.