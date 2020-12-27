HELEN JOSEPHINE LIGHT, 82, of Barboursville, WV, passed away on December 24, 2020. Private graveside services will be conducted at the Fairview Cemetery, Fairplain, W.Va.. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
