Helen Louise Casto
HELEN LOUISE (BARNETT) CASTO, loving wife, mother and grandmother gained her angel wings on April 24, 2023 at Ravenwood Village following a long illness.

She was born on June 19, 1944 in Fraziers Bottom, WV the daughter of the late Thornton and Myrtle (Glenn) Barnett.

