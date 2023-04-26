Helen Louise Casto

HELEN LOUISE (BARNETT) CASTO, loving wife, mother and grandmother gained her angel wings on April 24, 2023 at Ravenwood Village following a long illness.
She was born on June 19, 1944 in Fraziers Bottom, WV the daughter of the late Thornton and Myrtle (Glenn) Barnett.
Helen was a graduate of Ripley High School with the Class of 1963. Over the years she worked at the Big R Supermarket, Hardman's of Ripley and Walmart. She loved to cook especially for large family and church gatherings. She was known for her hot dog sauce. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Helen loved to watch her grandchildren in all their activities and performances. Helen was a Christian by faith and attended Lakeview Baptist Church as well as Mount Caramel (Rocky Knob) Church.
Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Edsel Casto, who she married on November 13, 1964. She is also survived by her children Cindy (Steve) Lanham and Mike Casto (fiancée Johnna); grandchildren Zach (Rachel) Casto, Courtney Lanham and Sydney Casto; brothers Clifford (Dorothy) Barnett, Alvia (Joyce) Barnett and sister-in-law Mamie Bell Stalnaker.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Siniaville Cemetery at Statts Mills. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com