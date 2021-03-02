HELEN LOUISE DUNCAN, 90, of Alum Creek, died on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Helen was born November 6, 1930, at Olcott, a small mining community in Kanawha County. She graduated from Washington District High School where she was an excellent student who loved reading, drama productions, music programs, and learning.
When she was in high school, she fell in love with a handsome soldier, Charles Dexter Duncan, just back from the war and married him in 1949 when she was eighteen. Though he passed away in 2017, she was devoted to him until the last days of her life. They worked together to make a loving home for us, her four children. She was a hard-working, smart, fiercely loyal, unselfish, and talented woman who lived her life for her family. Helen opened her heart and her home with hospitality to her friends, family, and our friends. She maintained that welcoming spirit until the end of her life.
After the four of us were older, she worked in the office of the Kanawha County Assessor's property tax section. After that position, she worked in the Clerk of the Kanawha County Circuit Court until early retirement when our Dad retired and they began traveling.
One of the passions of her life was gardening and many shoots, seeds and sprigs transplanted from her gardens grow on at the homes of her family and friends. She passed that love on to all of us. She not only grew gardens but dearly tended relationships with children, friends, family, and neighbors. Many homes hold recipe cards detailing her favorite dishes. She was an expert seamstress, sewing clothes for us and herself. Over the years she created many beautiful quilts. Her handiwork was admired by many. She also loved music and she taught all four of us to dance as we played in front of the fireplace in the evening.
Mostly, and most importantly, she was just a Mom; but what a Mom she was, the center of her family. She lived her life for her children and grandchildren, all of whom loved her beyond measure. She always made our education a priority. There are so many memories of growing up, the sacrifices she made, and the example she set. There were trips to the mountains, trips to the beach, the many trips she and Dad made, Sunday dinners, her love of all things baby, her care healing us on the outside and inside, and loving those we loved. There were loads of laughs and a million family stories which we tell and will tell over and over. She was the first on the scene in good and bad times. She could be tough and was not shy about telling us hard truths. She stood with us and for us and was unafraid to do anything to be our last line of defense. We are proud she was our Mom.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Templeton Martin and her brothers, Bob Martin and Tom Martin, and her uncle and aunt William and Elizabeth Holstein.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Steve) Morris and Drema (Steve) Watts of St. Albans, Jill Novak of Langhorne, Pa., and her son, C. D. (Linda) Duncan of Charleston. Mom was a great champion of her grandchildren. They are Erin (Barkclay) Morris of Lexington, Ky, David (Justin) of Portland, Me, Nicholas (Gina) Watts of Cross Lanes, Erik Duncan of Pittsburgh, Pa, Christopher (Caitlin) Novak of Colorado Springs, Co, Matthew (Allison) Novak of Milford, Ct, and Katie (Ron) MacPherson of Newtown, Pa. Great grandchildren are Liam and Finley Morris-Phelps; Ellis, Evelyn, and Miriam Watts; Carys, Elliott, Miles and Paige Novak; and Grace Novak. Helen is also survived by her brother, Don Fitzwater of Sarasota, Florida. Mom's devoted companion and friend, Sandy, always at her side, brought Mom great joy the last four years.
We want to offer our thanks and love to Mason Kirk. He was a devoted caregiver and friend to both Mom and Dad and to us. He was loved by both of them. Another very important person in Mom's life has been her lifelong loyal friend, Hazel Hess who faithfully visited her during her illness. Her visits cheered Mom and us.
A private family service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Beha officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
We appreciate all our friends and family who have supported and cared for us as we have made this journey with our parents. You can never know the help you have been.
In lieu of flowers, our family suggests contributions to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard W, Charleston, WV 25387, or the Alzheimer's Association, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 26387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.