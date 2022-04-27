HELEN LOUISE EMERSON SOUTHALL, 94 of Statts Mill Rd., Ripley, left this world for her home in Heaven on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home following a long illness.
She was born April 14, 1928 in Bretz, WV, eldest daughter of the late Glen and Mabel Johnson Emerson. Helen worked at the defense factory in Arthurdale, WV during World War II. The government requested all orders be filled in record time as they needed it badly. The workers went into the plant and did not leave for a week or more. They met their goal with determination and hard work. Afterwards, they received the distinguished "E" pin. Helen was very proud of her part in the endeavor. The pin was lost at her in-laws home many years ago. It was replaced for her birthday later in life and she cried tears of joy.
Helen never left Preston County until a young man from Jackson County caught her eye. He called her "Pretty Blue Eyes" and that's all it took for her to marry Eathel W. Southall Sr. and move to Jackson County for the remainder of her life. Her husband of 74 years passed away March 23, 2021 at the age of 94. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances and brother Donald.
Helen was excited to receive he GED after many years. She would have graduated with the class of 1946 from Valley High School in Masontown, WV. Upon completing her GED, she attended the Alumni Banquets with pride. Helen also took landscape architecture classes where she earned a certificate that helped her with their business, The WV Tree Expert and Nursery Company that they established in 1957 at Statts Mill.
Helen loved the Lord and taught Sunday School at various churches in Jackson County. She believed in the power of prayer and reaped the rewards of it many times throughout the years. If there was a well known Evangelist anywhere close by, Helen would make a valiant effort to go to the crusade.
Helen was a member of the Statts Mills Homemakers Club for a number of years and she enjoyed the Red Hatters Society until her health began to decline. Helen also loved water aerobics and cake decorating for various occasions. She was a wonderful cook and headed up the family reunion for many years. She also served as her husbands secretary and made many trips out of state for loads of trees and shrubs.
She is survived by her children, Jeremiah (Janice) Southall of Ripley, Lanita (Stephen) Vicars of Mineral Wells, Eathel (Marion) Southall Jr., of Cottageville and Blaine (Anna) Southall of Ripley; sister, Betty Casseday of Masontown, WV; brother-in-law, George (Frances) Southall of Acworth, GA; sister-in-law, Marlene Southall Greene of Scott Depot; nine grandchildren, Jerry L. (Monica) Southall of Ripley, Dr. Jason (Susan) Southall of Fairmont, Dr. Justin (Tobie) Southall of Fairhope, AL, Shari (Gary) Davis of Fairmont, Vicki (Tim) Chaney of Columbus, OH, Cindy Southall-Brown of Millwood, Richard Southall of Millwood, Kevin Southall of Tampa, FL, and Brigit (Derek) O'Neal of Cross Lanes; great grandchildren, Garrett, Miley, Payton, Sheridan, Fisher, Killian, Sadie and Olivia Southall, Anthony (Kylie) Brown, Kelci Lachelle (Zachary) Riebel, Tyler (Kate) Chaney, Lauren (Charles) King, Noah Davis and Braelyn Ryker and Jaxon O'Neal; three great- great grandchildren, Silas Brown, Jayden Chaney and Winter Riebel; Also surviving are extended family Joshua Harper, Sarah Harper, Jacob Harper, Allison Harper, Noah Harper, and Skylar Scarberry and 31 nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Aaron Melhorn officiating. Following the service, and prior to leaving for the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship with the family will be held in the Parsons-Vail Family Center located inside the funeral home. Burial will be in the Southall Cemetery, Statts Mill Road, Ripley. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Friday at the Funeral Home.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Mary Melhorn, caregiver who worked alternately with her daughter and also Mary's husband, Rev. Aaron Melhorn who was always willing to lend a hand. Much thanks to Hospice nurses, Lori and Connie and bath lady, Tara and others from Hospice who were at the house occasionally.
