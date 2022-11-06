HELEN MARIE CLARK age 101, of Silver Spring, MD. former lifelong resident of St. Albans, WV, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Althea Woodland Nursing and Rehab in Silver Spring, MD.
Helen was born June 11, 1921, in Richwood, WV. She was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in St. Albans and was a Past Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge. Helen was retired from WV State Department of Vital Statistics.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Clark, and her son, Larry Clark and sisters, Flossie Dennis, Alice Brown, Elma Matheny, Ruby Braat and brother, Roy Dennis.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Clark Lee and husband, Clarence Lee, of Montgomery Village, MD, and six grandchildren, Steve Clark (Fran), Greg Clark, Julie Clark Gregg (Joseph), Brad Clark (Leslie), Jennifer Lee Overeem (Peter) of New Market, MD, and Laura Lee Raley (Castle) of Harpers Ferry, her thirteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren and several nieces; Rosalie Styons, Jodie Lowe, Linda McDonald, and a nephew, Ronnie Matheny, and many friends.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Cari Gregg-Seebert, great granddaughter officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alzheimer or a Charity of Choice.