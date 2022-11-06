Thank you for Reading.

Helen Marie Clark
HELEN MARIE CLARK age 101, of Silver Spring, MD. former lifelong resident of St. Albans, WV, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Althea Woodland Nursing and Rehab in Silver Spring, MD.

Helen was born June 11, 1921, in Richwood, WV. She was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in St. Albans and was a Past Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge. Helen was retired from WV State Department of Vital Statistics.

