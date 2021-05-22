HELEN MARIE JARRETT passed away on March 28, 2021.
She was born in Huntington, WV. Her parents were Edward Francis Haid and Mary Sue Haid. Her three younger siblings are named Daryl, Fran and Jim.
She married Bob Jarrett, whom she met while attending Charleston Catholic High School. Helen and Bob were part of the graduating class of 1946. The names of her six children are Bobby, Mike, Jeff, Chris, Gigi and Abby. The names of her 13 grandchildren are Ryan, Nico, Caitlin, Abigail, Mia, Josh, Robby, Chris, Mary, Jazz, Darby, Mac and Sailor. The names of her three great-grandchildren are Jordan, Jameson and Jaxson.
Mom traveled on many roads and most roads were the ones less traveled. Thank Mom for everything. Mom loved life, family, music and parties. She raised six children on a shoestring budget and still cooked casseroles for others in need. One resilient generation. Mom could sing. Around the house. In the church. She had a beautiful voice. Tender like a lullaby. Light and airy, uplifting. Strong, like she was. She was a Southern woman living in Beverly Hills with six children driving a convertible with a bunch of kids on their way to the beach and beyond. She drove to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to see all of the musicals, too! Bloody Mary's and Greyhounds on site, Big Band music always playing, the smells of homemaker food cooking. Family first!