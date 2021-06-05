HELEN MARIE TAYLOR, 78, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 3, 2021, peacefully at home.
Helen was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church, Alum Creek. She was a former cashier at Walmart, South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Stella Huffman.
Helen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles D. Taylor; sons, Larry (Cindy) Huffman, Bob (Tiffany) Huffman, Brian (Brandi) Taylor; stepsons, Terry (Sharon) Taylor, Gary (Teresa) Taylor, Greg Taylor; brother, Charles Huffman; sister, Sue Martin; thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Jackie Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Covenant Baptist Church, 527 Midway Road Alum Creek, WV 25003.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.