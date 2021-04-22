Thank you for Reading.

Helen Mary Garska
HELEN MARY GARSKA 89, of St. Albans died April 21, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.

Born February 5, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Chris and Mary Nulty. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Garska Sr; her son, Kenneth Garska Jr.; and brothers, Joe Nulty and John Nulty.

She was a retired school teacher from Kanawha County Schools with 30+ years of experience and was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans, WV.

Surviving: daughters Joan (Michael) Potter of Chapel Hill, N.C., Peg Johnson of Nitro, Susy (Philip) Johnson of Nitro; sons Mike Garska of Sandersville, GA, Dan Garska of Houston, Tx., Pat (Tina) Garska of St. Albans; daughter-in-law Mary (Todd) Beasley Garska Pfister of Charlottesville, Va.; sister Cathy MacArthur.of Oshkosh, Wis.; grandchildren, Michael (Jen) Potter, Daniel (Amy) Potter, Joe Garska, Jessica Garska, Stacey (Matt) Rodriguez, Kathleen Garska, Danny (Jonika) Garska, Sean Heater; and six great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans, with Father Patrick M McDonough as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at St. Francis. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

There will be a private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387; or to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1023 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.

You may visit Helen's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Garska family.

