HELEN MARY GARSKA 89, of St. Albans died April 21, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Born February 5, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Chris and Mary Nulty. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Garska Sr; her son, Kenneth Garska Jr.; and brothers, Joe Nulty and John Nulty.
She was a retired school teacher from Kanawha County Schools with 30+ years of experience and was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans, WV.
Surviving: daughters Joan (Michael) Potter of Chapel Hill, N.C., Peg Johnson of Nitro, Susy (Philip) Johnson of Nitro; sons Mike Garska of Sandersville, GA, Dan Garska of Houston, Tx., Pat (Tina) Garska of St. Albans; daughter-in-law Mary (Todd) Beasley Garska Pfister of Charlottesville, Va.; sister Cathy MacArthur.of Oshkosh, Wis.; grandchildren, Michael (Jen) Potter, Daniel (Amy) Potter, Joe Garska, Jessica Garska, Stacey (Matt) Rodriguez, Kathleen Garska, Danny (Jonika) Garska, Sean Heater; and six great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans, with Father Patrick M McDonough as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at St. Francis. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
There will be a private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387; or to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1023 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Helen's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Garska family.