Sizemore
HELEN McPEEKS SIZEMORE, 80, of Elkview went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Helen was a member of Elkview Baptist Church, where she assisted her husband in ministering to the community for 37 years. She served as Church Secretary and enjoyed working with the children at the church. Helen graduated from Appalachian Bible College, where she also worked after graduation. Helen loved St. Simon's Island, was an avid reader, and always enjoyed a good yard sale.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard McPeeks and Grace Miller McPeeks; brothers Harold, David and Hassell McPeeks, and sister Hazel McPeeks Mahon.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Rev. Bobby Sizemore; children Alma Johnson (Mike) of Charleston, SC; Victor Sizemore (Elizabeth) of Lynchburg, VA; Vaughn Sizemore of Charleston, WV; brother Hobert McPeeks of Atlanta, GA; and seven loving grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, July 19, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m., at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV. The service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. In consideration of the health and wellness of all, the family asks that unvaccinated people please wear masks.
The family would like to thank the staff at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center and Hospice Care for the loving attention they provided Helen during her final months. They would also like to offer deepest thanks to her dearest friend Sharron Nichols, whose steadfast love was unwavering and put into action in real and tangible ways that made a difference.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net and memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Care of West Virginia.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.