HELEN MILLER, 80, of St. Albans, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Helen was born on April 20, 1940 and raised in Crum, WV. Helen loved sales and was a self-employed shop keeper. She loved people, most of all her family and enjoyed helping others when needed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Mae Dillon; and her brother, Albert Dillon.
Helen is survived by her beloved family; daughter, Carol (Mohamad) Kalou; grandsons, Sami and Zane Kalou; sisters, Gladys Messer, Fredia Messer, Belle Dora Messer, Sarah Ann Spaulding, Carol Howard and Alice Spaulding.
A service to Honor the Life of Helen Miller will be held on Sunday, November 8, at 12 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with H. R. Whittington officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to service from 11 to 12 p.m., at the funeral home.
COVID-19 Guidelines: Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
