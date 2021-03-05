HELEN MULLINS HALL, 86, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life Sunday, February, 28, 2021, with her loving family by her side.Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Covid-19 rules are to be strictly followed due to family health issues. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
